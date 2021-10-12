California's Reparations Task Force to Hear Testimony on Anti-Black Racism in Housing and Education Policy

The Task Force, created with the passage of Assembly Bill 3121 last fall, is charged with making recommendations to the state of California on how to eliminate discrimination in existing state laws and policies, what an apology might look like as well as what a compensation package could be, and who would qualify. The text of the bill specifies special consideration for descendants of those enslaved in the United States. The task force has until July 2023 to make recommendations to the state.

The group is also charged with determining how any potential compensation should be calculated and who would be eligible, as well as additional forms of reparations like rehabilitation or restitution. The September meetings (available online here) covered national and international reparations efforts, the Great Migration and political disenfranchisement.

During the two-day meetings in September, the task force heard from well-known experts such as Isabel Wilkerson, author of the award-winning book Caste and The Warmth of Other Suns, academics such as John M Parman, and local academics like john a. powell, law professor at UC Berkeley and the director of the Othering & Belonging Institute. But they also heard from those who provided more personal testimony.

“We had people come to testify like Dawn Basciano and Bertha Gorman, who is the poet Amanda Gorman's grandmother, to talk about their experience living in California and the discrimination that they and their families faced over time,” Moore said.

Gorman described how she grew up listening to the stories of enslaved people from her parents, grandparents and great grandparents.