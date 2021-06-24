KQED is a proud member of
Forum

How 3 Decades of Increased Segregation in the Bay Area is Hurting Communities of Color

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
A screenshot of the project's interactive segregation map, showing segregation "scores" by census tract in the Bay Area, based on 2010 data. Scores can be viewed by metropolitan area, city or census tract. (here. (Courtesy of the Othering and Belonging Institute))

More than a half-century after the Fair Housing Act made housing discrimination illegal, segregation in residential communities is not only prevalent, but on the rise. More than 80% of metropolitan regions in the U.S. have become more segregated since 1990, and many Bay Area cities are among them, according to a report released this week from UC Berkeley’s Othering and Belonging Institute. Housing segregation can affect income, health and educational opportunities, particularly for people of color. We’ll talk about the impacts of segregation in the Bay Area and which cities have become more or less segregated in the past few decades.

Guests:

Stephen Menendian, assistant director and director of research, UC Berkeley Othering & Belonging Institute; co-author of the report, “The Roots of Structural Racism: Twenty-First Century Racial Residential Segregation in the United States”

Malo Hutson, associate professor of urban planning, Columbia University; author, “The Urban Struggle for Economic, Environmental, and Social Justice: Deepening Their Roots”

Kim-Mai Cutler, partner, Initialized Capital; author of the article, "East of Palo Alto's Eden: Race and the Formation of Silicon Valley"

