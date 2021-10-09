As Giants and Dodgers Face Off, A Superfan Takes to McCovey Cove in Hunt for the Next 'Splash Hit'

"This is the fastest kayak at McCovey Cove, even though I'm probably the oldest guy. It's very narrow and it gives me a little bit of an advantage," Edlund, who is "65-plus," said last weekend, paddle in hand.

Clad in an orange hoodie bearing his name, Edlund is as iconic a sight as Lou Seal the mascot or the swarms of post-game gulls (there's even a McCovey Cove Dave bobblehead available). He started catching splash hits as far back as 2001, he says, but has been a steady presence in the waters here since the Giants World Series win in 2010.

And just how many stitched cowhides has he claimed? Edlund proudly rattles off the numbers: 43 splash hits and more than 60 foul balls over nearly 600 games, totaling more than 100 game balls — so far.

"Been a fan of the Giants for over 50 years, but I'm a pretty good kayaker and I love the home run, and the tickets are free. You can come to McCovey Cove and get a home run ball without paying a dime," he says. "And I've done it for a long time."

To get them, Edlund uses nearly as much strategy as a major league pitcher.

He starts by hitting the stats, analyzing past homers that players have belted out of the park and identifying where exactly those balls hit the water - to determine where best to position himself.

"I hope the ball's going to come where they've hit historically," Edlund says. But, he adds, "you have to pay attention."

He's got that part covered, or rather, his ears are covered — with headphones — as he listens to the play-by-play, waiting eagerly for that signature crack of the bat.

"I'm listening to every play, but you do a bunch of things: you shift, you are alert," he says.

Edlund only really gets to rest when right-handed batters are up, as the left-handers tend to hit the majority of the homers, he says.

All of his water-bound strategies have served him well in snagging balls from historic blasts: He caught Carlos Beltran's 300th homer, as well as the 1,000th home run ever hit at Oracle Park, among other notable splash hits, according to SF Gate.

As to the outcome of Friday's game, and the series as a whole, it's anyone's guess. The two California titans ended the regular season remarkably on par, with the Giants ahead by just a single game after their 19 meetups this year.

Of course, Edlund wants the orange and black to come out on top. But no matter which way it goes, he’ll be more than ready to rescue a piece of history from the briny blue.