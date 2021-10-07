Bay Area Health Officials Release Plans for Lifting Indoor Mask Requirements

Most Bay Area counties on Thursday announced criteria for eventually lifting mask mandates for indoor public spaces, including in bars, gyms and entertainment venues.
Health officers in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties and the city of Berkeley (which has its own health department) said they would lift masking requirements when their respective jurisdictions have reached three key benchmarks:
- When that jurisdiction has moved into the yellow or "moderate" COVID-19 transmission tier — as established by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) — and remained there for a least three straight weeks;
- When COVID-19 hospitalizations are "low and stable," as determined by local health officials;
- And when 80% of each jurisdiction's total population is fully vaccinated OR eight weeks have passed since federal emergency authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.
The new guidelines do not apply to Solano County, which is the only Bay Area county that did not issue a mask mandate in early August, amid a new wave of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due to the highly contagious delta variant.
Most Bay Area counties are currently in the orange — or "substantial" — transmission tier, according to the latest CDC reporting, and none are yet in the yellow.
Additionally, none have reached 80% vaccination among their full populations — which includes kids — although Marin, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties have topped 70%.