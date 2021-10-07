KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
News

Bay Area Health Officials Release Plans for Lifting Indoor Mask Requirements

Carlos Cabrera-Lomelí
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Two women with maks in a public market.
Two women wait for their drink order at The Public Market in Emeryville on July 28, 2021. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Most Bay Area counties on Thursday announced criteria for eventually lifting mask mandates for indoor public spaces, including in bars, gyms and entertainment venues.

Health officers in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties and the city of Berkeley (which has its own health department) said they would lift masking requirements when their respective jurisdictions have reached three key benchmarks:

  • When that jurisdiction has moved into the yellow or "moderate" COVID-19 transmission tier — as established by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) — and remained there for a least three straight weeks;
  • When COVID-19 hospitalizations are "low and stable," as determined by local health officials;
  • And when 80% of each jurisdiction's total population is fully vaccinated OR eight weeks have passed since federal emergency authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

The new guidelines do not apply to Solano County, which is the only Bay Area county that did not issue a mask mandate in early August, amid a new wave of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due to the highly contagious delta variant.

Most Bay Area counties are currently in the orange — or "substantial" — transmission tier, according to the latest CDC reporting, and none are yet in the yellow.

Additionally, none have reached 80% vaccination among their full populations — which includes kids — although Marin, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties have topped 70%.

More COVID-19 Coverage

But local officials say the delta variant wave is now receding and case rates have dropped significantly throughout the region, which also has among highest vaccination rates in the nation. Guidelines to transition away from the mandate in the coming weeks, they argue, is necessary.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said Thursday that, despite not yet meeting the criteria, the city will forge ahead next week in easing its indoor mask requirements for some settings. Beginning Oct. 15, San Francisco will allow those in indoor settings with fewer than 100 people, like small offices, gyms and indoor college classes, to forgo face coverings if everyone can verify they are fully vaccinated.

"This is an important step forward for San Francisco, particularly for our downtown, because when I talk to office workers and business leaders one of the things I continue to hear is that they’re anxious to get back to a more normal routine at work where they can interact with their colleagues," Breed said in a statement.

Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County's health officer, said she was hopeful the vaccine could be quickly distributed to kids under 12, once federal officials grant emergency approval.

In her county, there are roughly 175,000 kids ages 5-11, she said.

"We'll be working very hard to ensure that there is easy, accessible vaccinations … when they become available," she said at a Thursday press conference.

The new guidelines come as Pfizer on Thursday asked federal officials to allow use of its vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11. However, there is no clear timeline yet on when the shot will be approved for this age group.

When counties meet all three criteria and lift their mask mandates, residents will still be required to observe state and federal indoor mask rules, which include wearing a face covering when using public transportation and in state and federal buildings.

Individual businesses and places of worship can also still require people to wear masks even after their county's mask order has been lifted.

This post includes reporting from KQED's Ted Goldberg.

Sponsored