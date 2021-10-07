Bay Area Health Officials Release Plans for Lifting Indoor Mask Requirements

But local officials say the delta variant wave is now receding and case rates have dropped significantly throughout the region, which also has among highest vaccination rates in the nation. Guidelines to transition away from the mandate in the coming weeks, they argue, is necessary.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said Thursday that, despite not yet meeting the criteria, the city will forge ahead next week in easing its indoor mask requirements for some settings. Beginning Oct. 15, San Francisco will allow those in indoor settings with fewer than 100 people, like small offices, gyms and indoor college classes, to forgo face coverings if everyone can verify they are fully vaccinated.

"This is an important step forward for San Francisco, particularly for our downtown, because when I talk to office workers and business leaders one of the things I continue to hear is that they’re anxious to get back to a more normal routine at work where they can interact with their colleagues," Breed said in a statement.

Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County's health officer, said she was hopeful the vaccine could be quickly distributed to kids under 12, once federal officials grant emergency approval.

In her county, there are roughly 175,000 kids ages 5-11, she said.

"We'll be working very hard to ensure that there is easy, accessible vaccinations … when they become available," she said at a Thursday press conference.

The new guidelines come as Pfizer on Thursday asked federal officials to allow use of its vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11. However, there is no clear timeline yet on when the shot will be approved for this age group.