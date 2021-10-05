KQED is a proud member of
Trial Begins of Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Deputy Charged with Manslaughter in 2018 Shooting

Alex Emslie
A Danville police car alongside a Honda Accord, facing the opposite direction.
A screenshot from police car dashcam video on Nov. 3, 2018, at about the time Contra Costa County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Hall began firing through the front windshield of a slow-moving vehicle, fatally striking Laudemer Arboleda. Laudemer had led police on a brief car chase after a resident reported a suspicious person. (Courtesy of Contra Costa County Sheriff's Officer)

A Contra Costa Sheriff’s deputy either recklessly rushed into the path of a slow-moving Honda Civic and needlessly shot a man struggling with mental illness, or fired with legal justification to save his own life as the vehicle barreled toward him.

Those were the opening arguments of the prosecution and defense Monday in the trial of Andrew Hall, who faces manslaughter charges for the 2018 killing of Laudemer Arboleda.

“Ladies and gentlemen, there are times when law enforcement need to respond to life and death situations and make decisions quickly, but this was not one of them,” Contra Costa County Senior Deputy District Attorney Colleen Gleason told the face-masked jury who were seated behind a plexiglass divider in the Martinez courtroom.

Hall, who also serves as a Danville police officer, is accused of voluntary manslaughter and assault with a firearm for shooting and killing Arboleda at the end of a short car chase, after the 33-year-old Newark resident attempted to drive into a gap between two police cars. The incident is among the first to go to trial of several cases of Bay Area police officers who have been charged with manslaughter within the past year for on-duty slayings.

Notably, the jury will not hear about Hall’s more recent deadly shooting of Tyrell Wilson this past March. The district attorney charged Hall for Arboleda’s homicide the same day the Sheriff’s Office released body camera video of the second incident.

“It was Mr. Arboleda who made a series of decisions that forced Andrew Hall to make a life and death decision in seconds,” Hall’s attorney Nicole Pifari said during her opening statement. “He had seconds, milliseconds, to react and defend himself.”

In making their cases, both sides referred to video of the shooting, which was captured from multiple angles on police dash and body cameras, as part of footage the Sheriff’s Office released publicly in late 2019.

Gleason began her opening statement without speaking, the sound of police sirens blaring in the video, as Hall is seen firing a volley of shots at Arboleda’s car while it drives narrowly past him.

Later, as the video played in slow motion, Gleason counted each gunshot.

“Ten shots. The deputy fired 10 shots into the slow-moving vehicle of a mentally ill man,” she said. “You will find his response was excessive, unnecessary and unreasonable, and you will find him guilty as charged.”

However, Pifari countered that Hall ran into the gap between his and his sergeant’s patrol cars, thinking that Arboleda had given up the chase, but was then taken by surprise when the suspect’s car headed directly toward him. She said video shows the car steered away from Hall after he started firing.

“This was an extremely close call,” Pifari said. “Andrew Hall fired at the driver to get him to stop or slow down or maybe change course a little bit, and it worked.”

Former Sgt. Chris Martin, who was at the scene of the shooting, testified Monday that he feared being hit by Hall’s gunfire.

Martin said he and five deputies were working in Danville that day — Nov. 3, 2018 — as contract officers for the city, when they responded to a late morning call about a suspicious person.

“These are fairly common calls,” Martin said, adding that they usually turn out to be false alarms — a salesperson, perhaps, or someone looking for a friend’s house.

At the judge’s request, Martin wore a plastic face shield while on the witness stand, allowing him to remove his mask so the jury could see his face as he testified.

In the dashcam video of the incident, two of the officers spot Arboleda’s car and try to pull him over. His car stops several times during the 7-minute pursuit, but pulls away right when the officers step out of their patrol cars.

In court, Martin recalled being concerned about the radio traffic he listened to that day, and left the station to join the pursuit.

“Something just raised the hairs on the back of my head,” he said. “Something might go wrong with this call.”

Assistant District Attorney Christopher Walpole asked Martin about a brief discussion officers had over the radio in which they considered terminating the pursuit — and whether the severity of any suspected crime would have factored into that decision. Martin testified that a car chase might be “not worth it,” and said he grew increasingly concerned as Arboleda headed toward downtown Danville.

“If you just robbed a bank, we’re probably going to chase you more vigorously than if you stole a soda from 7-11,” Martin said from the witness stand.

He added that Arboleda was not initially suspected of any crime.

Arboleda’s family members have said he had been struggling with mental illness, but declined to go into further detail. In late 2019, the Sheriff’s Department also reported that Newark Police had “committed Arboleda for psychiatric evaluation” months before his death, and that he had several contacts with law enforcement after that.

Recordings and radio dialogue from the deadly incident show Hall driving past Martin and turning from Diablo Road onto Front Street, partially blocking Arboleda’s path. Martin then pull up nearly parallel to Hall’s vehicle, leaving a narrow gap between the two patrol cars, with space on either side of the wide road to drive around them.

Arboleda stops, then slowly accelerates into the gap as Hall gets out of his patrol car and starts to run around it.

Martin said he wasn’t looking at Hall, but he knew roughly where his deputy was when he heard the first shot fired.

“I kind of closed my eyes and braced,” he said. “I thought that I may get shot.”

Martin is scheduled to continue testifying Tuesday, and is likely to be followed by other officers who were also at the scene of the shooting.

A separate federal civil lawsuit against Hall filed by Arboleda’s mother is also proceeding toward trial. Investigations into Hall’s killing of Wilson are ongoing.