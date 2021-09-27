How Two Wineries are Dealing With Climate Change

Wineries have been affected by heat, drought and wildfires. Many have seen lower yields and have even lost grapes. But winemakers are also adapting, and finding creative ways to make sure their livelihoods continue.

Today, we follow two wineries in the North Bay and learn how they're experiencing and adapting to climate change.

Guest: Ezra David Romero, KQED climate reporter



Follow The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One or via Alexa.