Senate Antitrust Panel Appears Ready to Tussle With Big Tech

Satterfield countered that Facebook's internal research, leaked to the Journal, reflects the way "we think that’s an important way of encouraging free and frank discussion within the company." The report, he said, had "missed the mark" in its depictions of the company's internal workings.

This provoked Lee, who yelled: "How does it miss the mark? How does it miss the mark, any more than revelations years ago about tobacco companies concealing the dangers of tobacco? ... And what tobacco companies knew about what they were doing to their own users?"

If there was any concern the antitrust crackdown on Silicon Valley stalled in Washington D.C. over the summer, Tuesday's hearing seems to indicate lawmakers on both sides of the aisle smell blood in the water and feel there's much to be gained politically by pursuing Big Tech — and not just in front of the cameras.

Lee's remark about tobacco was one of several references of the day made about companies and industries that lawmakers on Capitol Hill have dismantled in the 20th century. And while numerous hearings on Big Tech in the last two decades have featured pearl-clutching grandstanding followed by little to no antitrust legislation, the mood appears to have shifted.