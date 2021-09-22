KQED is a proud member of
The Bay

Will Oakland Require COVID-19 Vaccinations for Public School Students?

Alan MontecilloVanessa RancañoEricka Cruz GuevarraMary Franklin Harvin
Fremont High School in Oakland on Mar. 24, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Oakland Unified’s Board of Education is considering a proposal that would require all students 12 and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Some say it’s a necessary step to make schools safer, while others worry that it will create another barrier to in-person learning.

The resolution could be voted on as early as tonight, and if passed, OUSD would become the first district in Northern California to mandate vaccines for students.

OUSD's Board of Education meeting today starts at 4 p.m.

Guest: Vanessa Rancaño, KQED education reporter


