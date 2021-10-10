In the Wake of the VTA Mass Shooting, a Cultural Shift to Mental Health for Bus and Train Workers

ATU Local 265 represents VTA operators, and Courtney in particular is charged with charting a path forward for his members with a focus on their mental health.

"That's where we're at right now," he said, "we need to figure out what's long term for all of our people."

Yet the agency's mental health crossroads comes at a similar moment for the transit workers nationally. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a strain on transit agencies from San Francisco to New York City, which is beginning to see workers' unions respond to a rising need for mental health support.

From the ashes of tragedy, Courtney thinks that VTA can build a new future that prioritizes mental health, laying down tracks for the nation's transit agencies to follow.

Starting the process

Courtney was raised in a row home in Philadelphia, from what he called a tough part of town. In that environment, he said, you're taught not to tell people how you feel.

"I don't even think I heard the word 'feelings' my whole life," he said.

That's the same culture VTA and other transit agencies still have, some officials said.

"It's very kind of, you know, strap your boots up and go to work and get behind that wheel," said Brandi Childress, a spokesperson for the VTA.

When it comes to getting work done, that kind of mentality can be a plus. But it doesn't leave much room to discuss mental health, Courtney and others said.

That changed May 26, when Samuel James Cassidy, 57, a disgruntled VTA employee, opened fire at a Santa Clara County Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San Jose. He killed nine people, then fatally turned the gun on himself.

Courtney was there. So were at least another hundred of his union members.

"I watched," he said.

It's an enormous thing to go through. Courtney began to open up to the need for not only crisis counseling, but long-term therapy that may benefit all of his members.

Healing took time — or rather, is still taking time. And not everyone made it through that journey.

One of ATU 265's board members, Henry Gonzales, took his own life three months after the shooting, further highlighting the need to support the workers.

"I'm fighting my own demons, and regarding Henry, that was so hard, because he was so strong, for so many. He was there immediately afterward, a pillar of strength. And we didn't recognize it. There's a level of, I don't want to say guilt, but we didn't recognize Henry's pain, because he was so strong for others," Courtney said.

VTA has ushered in resources for its employees: Discussion and support groups, behavioral health clinicians, Kaiser psychiatry, support from the Bill Wilson Center for Living with Dying and Critical Incident Response and onsite counseling. Employees who were at the Guadalupe Railyard, the site of the shooting, were reassigned to other VTA locations.

For Courtney, relief didn't come until he took the time to directly address his own trauma. He, like many, was focused on supporting the healing of others — even at his own expense.

"I was trying to support my family, my wife and kids ... and trying to be there for all of those folks. And I wasn't dealing with my own demons," he said.

But he buckled down and got help. Courtney went to a retreat in Florida and met with experts who specialize in acute post-traumatic stress disorder, which he has. And for someone who'd never been comfortable expressing his feelings, suddenly things started to click.

"The light bulb went on, you know, in my head about all the traumas that I've gone through in my lifetime — not only this one — and how they accumulate and cumulatively can really just kind of hold you back from being a complete person," he said, "So definitely an awakening after this."

But despite efforts from the VTA and amplified conversations around mental health, employees are still struggling. Workers have previously described VTA's workplace culture as toxic, according to a recent report from San Jose Spotlight, which obtained records where workers complained of a hostile environment. In it, they claim that the VTA is "largely unresponsive" to complaints filed to the Office of Civil Rights, and some workers feel their concerns are being cast aside.

Part of the long-term work at VTA, then, is changing its culture, Courtney said.

"They're trying to do the right thing," he said. "They were so entrenched in their old ways."

Investment is needed for that cultural change. State Sen. Dave Cortese and Assemblyman Ash Kalra obtained $20 million in state funding to make that process a reality.

Part of that funding may have already found a use. In August, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, who is also a member of the VTA Board of Directors, proposed a new trauma center that would help VTA survivors with their mental health recovery, but also serve as a future recovery center for anyone facing stark trauma in the county.

While that trauma center is still going through an approval process, a joint union-management committee is determining how best to spend that $20 million toward worker mental health, and to change the agency's work culture to wrap around emotional wellbeing. All of this money also brings a level of scrutiny to how the VTA figures out its worker support moving forward.

"It's a blessing and a curse," Childress, the VTA spokesperson, said. "Now we are under a microscope. We're in a spotlight of how we figure this out."

But, she said, no matter what disagreements may come, there is a lot of support toward their shared goal, both inside and outside VTA.

"There's a lot of people who are really you know, they're really believing in this and they're really supporting it," she said.

With more than 400 employees who worked at the Guadalupe Rail Yard, the site of the shooting, the need was great, she said. Whereas before protocol may only have centered around vehicle safety checks — necessary mechanical measures —now staffers are trying to check in on each other's wellbeing as often as the trains they operate. That includes a "red flag training" protocol, to ensure warning signs of future disgruntled employees are seen so interventions can happen sooner.

While these efforts are currently designed for those who experienced the trauma of the May shooting, Courtney says this kind of mental health support is needed nationally. Not just for incidents like mass shootings, but for the everyday trauma experienced by transit workers.

Everyday traumas

Imagine a job where every day a spat between you and another person is as regular as punching in your timecard. You may get into a heated argument, punched from behind, sworn at, or even — yes, this has happened — vomited on.

Welcome to the life of a transit operator.