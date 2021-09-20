Labor Helped Newsom Beat Back Recall, Now They Expect Him to Show Up for Them

Labor unions put a massive effort into helping Gov. Gavin Newsom defeat the recent recall attempt against him. Labor-sponsored get-out-the-vote campaigns rallied tens of thousands of volunteers to make millions of phone calls and texts and knock on hundreds of thousands of doors throughout the state.

The California Labor Federation’s spokesperson Steve Smith said it was one of the largest such efforts in the state’s history. And, he said, unions now expect to see their hard work pay off.

"We've got a lot of work to do on COVID protections, on restoring our economy, on tackling income inequality," Smith said. " And we expect big things to happen over the course of the next several years on those issues and others.”

Smith says the Labor Federation's legislative agenda isn't set for next year yet. But he said they want the governor to support efforts to raise worker pay, improve protections for gig workers and lessen income inequality.

Still, Smith said labor’s primary motivation was preventing a Republican from winning the governor’s office. Unions were especially worried about Larry Elder, a right-wing radio host who led with voters among candidates seeking to replace Newsom.