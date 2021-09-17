KQED is a proud member of
Political Breakdown

Juan Rodriguez on How the Newsom Campaign Defeated the Recall

29 min
Scott ShaferMarisa Lagos
Juan Rodriguez on Political Breakdown.

Scott and Marisa discuss Governor Gavin Newsom's defeat of the recall attempt, ongoing recall attempts at the local level, the possibility of changes to the recall process and California Supreme Court Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar's decision to step down from the court. Then, Juan Rodriguez, manager of the campaign to defeat the recall, joins to discuss investments in the field campaign and how that organizing carries over into the 2022 midterms, lessons for national Democrats about campaigning on COVID response and his own journey in politics.

