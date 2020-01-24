State Supreme Court Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar on Growing Up in a Border Town and Switching from Academia to the Courts

San Francisco Mayor London Breed becomes the latest California mayor to endorse Michael Bloomberg in his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination (0:32), and the impeachment battle heats up in Washington (4:10). Then, California Supreme Court associate justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar joins to talk about what it was like making the switch from academia to the courts (8:50), crossing the U.S.-Mexico border as a kid with his grandmother to get McDonald's (13:20) and what he thinks makes a good judge (25:25).