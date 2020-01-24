San Francisco Mayor London Breed becomes the latest California mayor to endorse Michael Bloomberg in his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination (0:32), and the impeachment battle heats up in Washington (4:10). Then, California Supreme Court associate justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar joins to talk about what it was like making the switch from academia to the courts (8:50), crossing the U.S.-Mexico border as a kid with his grandmother to get McDonald's (13:20) and what he thinks makes a good judge (25:25).
Political Breakdown
State Supreme Court Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar on Growing Up in a Border Town and Switching from Academia to the Courts
28 min
California Supreme Court associate justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar, with Political Breakdown hosts Marisa Lagos and Scott Shafer (Jeremy Siegel/KQED)
News
