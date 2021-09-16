Democrats Already Looking at Possible Recall Reform

California Democrats are looking into reforming the recall process less than 24 hours after Governor Gavin Newsom survived an effort to remove him from office. Both the Senate and the Assembly will hold hearings in the coming months to explore possible reforms.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

Bill Aimed at Softening Production Quotas for Warehouse Workers Awaits Governor's Signature

Governor Newsom has until October 10 to decide whether to sign a bill that softens production quotas for warehouse workers. AB 701 is widely seen as targeted at Amazon, which runs more than 60 warehouses across the state.

Reporter: Rachael Myrow, KQED

L.A. County to Require Proof of COVID Vaccination at Some Indoor Businesses

A new health order in Los Angeles County would require proof of vaccination for COVID-19 at indoor bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs and lounges. It would also encompass large outdoor events and theme parks.