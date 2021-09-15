Recall That California Is a Very Blue State

California voters weighed in with a resounding "no" to the gubernatorial recall on Tuesday, handing Gov. Gavin Newsom a lopsided victory after a months-long campaign to remove him from office.

Surprise! No matter what recall proponents would have you believe, it turns out the vast majority of California voters are OK with mask and vaccine mandates, and actually kinda' like having a minimum wage.

With the trouncing the governor just served up to those trying to oust him, Newsom has plenty to celebrate. I just hope he doesn't choose to do so at the French Laundry.

