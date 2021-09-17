Happiest Climate Change Song Ever? Fantastic Negrito and 'Rolling through California'

Smoky skies. Wildfires. The skyrocketing cost of living in the Golden State.
Oakland-based artist Fantastic Negrito has figured out a way to make a joyful melody about some of California's toughest issues.
The music video for "Rolling through California," released last month and featuring fellow Oakland musician Miko Marks, shows a young boy dressed up as a firefighter, surveying a burned landscape. Fantastic Negrito appreciates the simplicity and honesty with which kids think about and process massive problems like climate change and a housing crisis.
Much of the video unfolds on a ranch owned by the Oakland Black Cowboy Association — a way to celebrate and highlight the role Black people played in shaping the American West.
The California Report Magazine's Sasha Khokha talked with Fantastic Negrito about his creative process — and why he remains hopeful and optimistic.
This conversation has been edited for brevity and clarity.
On how the lyrics for the song came to him
Fantastic Negrito: I remember it was, I guess, September 9th. That day of the red sky. It was extremely surreal and it felt apocalyptic and it felt like a message.
It felt like that something greater than us was speaking. And I just stood there looking at this bloodshot sun in the sky with this orange hue. I got my guitar and sat out there for a little while and I guess the riff just came to me. I wanted to tell the story of what was happening in the moment.