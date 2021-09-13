Latino Voters Voice Mixed Opinions on Recall Election

Latino Voters to Play Big Role in Recall Election

Tuesday is the last day to vote in the recall election, and the campaigns are trying to sway Latinos, who represent almost 30% of all registered voters in the state. Opinions seem to be fairly mixed on the job Governor Gavin Newsom has done since entering office.

Reporters: Maria Peña and Scott Shafer, KQED

President Biden to Visit California, Will Talk Wildfires and Recall

President Joe Biden will make a couple of stops in California on Monday. He'll tour some of the biggest wildfires in the state and also join Governor Gavin Newsom, one day before the gubernatorial recall.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED