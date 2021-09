Latinos are roughly 28% of the voting public in California. And over the past 20 years or so, most have voted for Democrats, including Gov. Gavin Newsom. Now, the recall election is here, and millions of Latino voters across California are deciding how to vote (or whether to vote).

Today, we meet two families — one from Modesto, and one from Oakland.





Guests: Maria Peña, producer for KQED en Español, and Scott Shafer, senior editor of KQED’s politics and government desk