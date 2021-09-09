With Less Than a Week Left in the Recall Election, Kamala Harris Campaigns in the Bay Area For Gavin Newsom

"Eat your heart out, Texas and Florida — we've had better health outcomes and better economic outcomes during this pandemic," he said. "Larry Elder wants to walk us on that same COVID cliff as Texas and Florida, and Tennessee, and Alabama and Georgia."
On other policy issues, the vice president in particular took aim at Texas, where a restrictive new abortion law took effect last week banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Harris attacked Texas Governor Greg Abbott for comments he made defending the law and claiming that it won't force victims of rape to give birth.
"The words that he spoke were the words that were to arrogantly dismiss concerns about rape survivors. And to speak those words that were empty, words that were false, words that were fueled with not only arrogance but bravado — that is not who we want in our leaders."
"We want in our leaders, someone like Gavin Newsom," Harris added, "who always speaks the truth on behalf of all the people."
She warned that the election could have far reaching political and policy consequences across the nation.
"What's happening in Texas, what's happening in Georgia, what's happening around our country with these policies that are about attacking women's rights, reproductive rights, voting rights, worker's rights," she said. "We will show them you're not going to get this done. Not here, never."
With the election less than a week out, Newsom's campaign team was projecting confidence that they will be able to turn out their base in this overwhelmingly Democratic state.
Campaign manager Juan Rodriguez said they've worked for months to inform Democratic voters of the recall process, after their internal polling in January showed just 30% of Democrats were informed and engaged — compared to 70% of Republicans.
Nine months later, Rodriguez boasted, the Newsom campaign has developed "perhaps the most robust field operation program that the state has actually ever seen."
Public polling shows that field game may be working: a PPIC survey out last week showed 58% of likely voters opposing the recall, with 39% supporting it. The poll showed increasing engagement from Newsom's Democratic base.
Newsom campaign political director Courtni Pugh said volunteers have knocked on more than two million doors and are continuing to make tens of thousands of contacts with voters each week through election day.