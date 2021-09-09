With Less Than a Week Left in the Recall Election, Kamala Harris Campaigns in the Bay Area For Gavin Newsom

One of the rally attendees was Brenda Okoli, a 67 year old Oakland resident who works as an in-home care worker. She said she came out because she believes Newsom has worked hard to keep the state safe during the COVID-19 pandemic and always supported workers rights.

"That man literally saved thousands of lives by shutting down the way that he did," Okoli said, referring to the governor's early and aggressive pandemic response. "He has done so much for the state of California."

Okoli wasn't the only one praising Newsom's decisiveness on pandemic precautions -- an issue the other side has also used to fire up its base.

Harris, who has known Newsom since their days as local elected officials in San Francisco, noted that Newsom was among the first governors to lock down in spring of 2020; he has also instituted some of the nation's strictest mask and vaccine mandates.

Recall proponents have used those issues to drum up anger at Newsom and remain enraged that the governor dined with a group of friends at a high end restaurant during last winter's COVID-19 surge, even as he urged Californians to stay home.

But Harris said the governor "led with courage."

"I want us to remember those early days. Let's remember the course of it. We were all scared. We didn't know what was happening, but we needed leaders to have courage, to take a stand and make decisions," she said.

"It took one person — who is Gavin Newsom — to make hard decisions. In a moment of crisis that was unpredictable, he led."

Newsom has also been campaigning on his COVID-19 record, noting Thursday that the leading Republican candidate, talk show radio host Larry Elder, has promised to roll back most of the governor's mask and vaccine mandates if elected.