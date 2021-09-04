Bonta Extends Lead in East Bay Assembly Race

If declared the winner, she would fill the seat of her husband, Rob Bonta, who left the Assembly after being appointed State Attorney General by Governor Gavin Newsom. She would serve the rest of his term and face re-election next year.

"I am honored and grateful that you have put your trust in me to represent our community in Sacramento,” Bonta said.

All registered voters were sent mail-in ballots for the special election that was triggered by the June primary in which Bonta and Ramachandran were the top voters getters in. However, neither received more than 50% of the vote.

The two Democrats both consider themselves progressives. With nearly two thirds of voters registering as Democrats, the 18th Assembly District is one of the most liberal in the state.

In thanking her staff and supporters, Bonta referred to her campaign as “people powered.”

Ramachandran had repeatedly criticized Bonta for taking corporate donations. “Where money comes from in campaigns, is connected to policy,” Ramachandran said in an interview Wednesday.

She has also said that Bonta benefited from her husband’s political connections. “We went up against truly a political machine’” said Ramachandran. “I’m so grateful for getting into the top two... through people power.”