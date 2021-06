The eviction moratorium will be the third one so far. Current protections are scheduled to expire on Wednesday. The new agreement will prevent evictions through September 30, buying renters and landlords more time to apply for rent relief.

To be eligible, tenants must pay at least 25% of what they owe by Sept. 30, sign a declaration that they have had economic hardship because of COVID-19 and must earn 80% or less of the area median income.

"We want to make sure we're avoiding those evictions. And we also want to make sure that Californians are not saddled with this rental debt moving into the future," said Assemblymember David Chiu, D-San Francisco, who also chairs the Assembly’s housing committee.