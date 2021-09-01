It's That Time Again ...

The outlook for Gov. Gavin Newsom may be improving according to recent polling, but it's still a tight race.

KQED has handy tips for finding an early voting location or ballot drop-off location near you.

Of course not all voters who want to recall Newsom are conspiratorial anti-vaccine, anti-face mask advocates — but polls indicate the vast majority of them support Larry Elder, the leading candidate who says he'll roll back all vaccine and mask mandates.

Other Republican candidates, like John Cox (you know, the one with the bear), are also campaigning against public health measures that Newsom has enacted during the pandemic.