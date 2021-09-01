KQED is a proud member of
What’s at Stake as the Caldor Fire Threatens Lake Tahoe

Ericka Cruz GuevarraEzra David RomeroChristopher BealeAlan Montecillo
Lake Tahoe blanketed by smoke. (Ezra David Romero/KQED)

The Caldor Fire continues to burn, and tens of thousands of people have evacuated areas around Lake Tahoe, including the 22,000 residents of the city of South Lake Tahoe. The fire is threatening homes, livelihoods, and a place that so many in California know and love.

Guest: Ezra David Romero, climate reporter for KQED


This episode was produced by Alan Montecillo and Christopher Beale, and hosted by Ericka Cruz Guevarra.

Listen and subscribe to the TahoeLand podcast from Capital Public Radio here

