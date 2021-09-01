What’s at Stake as the Caldor Fire Threatens Lake Tahoe

The Caldor Fire continues to burn, and tens of thousands of people have evacuated areas around Lake Tahoe, including the 22,000 residents of the city of South Lake Tahoe. The fire is threatening homes, livelihoods, and a place that so many in California know and love.

Guest: Ezra David Romero, climate reporter for KQED





This episode was produced by Alan Montecillo and Christopher Beale, and hosted by Ericka Cruz Guevarra.



