What a Republican Governor Could Do – and Undo – If Newsom Is Recalled

Republican Mike Genest, who worked as former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s finance director and supports the recall, agreed that, "any emergency or executive action that this governor has taken could be undone on day one of the new governor."

"[A Republican] governor would face an uphill battle with the largely Democrat Legislature," Genest said. "But there are still lots of specific actions the governor can take with an executive order."

But executive orders – either new ones or the rescission of old ones – are just the most high-profile way a new governor could put his or her imprint on the state, said Jennifer Kent, who served as director of the state Department of Health Care Services from 2015 to 2019.

She warned that "incompetent or ignorant people" appointed to the agency she once led "could make stupid mistakes that cost hundreds of millions or billions [of dollars] in damage." And, she said that while many of the existing policies opposed by Republican candidates – such as abortion access and providing health care insurance to undocumented immigrants – are enshrined in state law, they can be slowed down or halted through simple administrative maneuvers.

"The vast majority of government runs behind the scenes," Kent said. "All of the attention that people have paid to getting a statute changed and whether the Elder administration would veto or sign this or that, miss 95% of the action. Government is run by state employees, not the Legislature."

A monumental parole decision

The parole board's decision in the case of Sirhan Sirhan was immediately seized upon by Republicans candidates who have also sought to make crime rates and larger criminal justice policy a key issue in the recall.

In California, governors have the final say on major parole decisions, so it’ll be left to Newsom – or the person who replaces him – to decide Sirhan’s fate. Newsom says he’ll review the parole board’s final recommendation before deciding, but Republicans hoping to replace Newsom see a good wedge issue, and are calling on him to reverse the decision now.

"You may think Sirhan Sirhan should or should not be not be paroled. Reasonable people can disagree about that. But oh, boy, politics are incredibly tied up with this," said Robert Weisberg, co-director of the Stanford Criminal Justice Center. He said recent governors, Republican and Democrat, have taken very different approaches to parole decisions.

"Gray Davis just didn't want anybody to be paroled. Schwarzenegger changed things a little. Brown changed things considerably."