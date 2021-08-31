Caldor Fire: How to Support Tahoe Wildfire Survivors

As the fast-moving Caldor Fire continues to destroy homes and buildings, force evacuations and cause devastation in the Sierra Nevada, you might be wondering: how can I practically help those impacted the most?

For a lot of people in the Bay Area, the impact on the beloved Lake Tahoe region is particularly wrenching to watch from afar, whether they have strong family or community ties to the area or a deep appreciation for its incredible natural beauty as a visitor.

Read on for a list of organizations that are asking for support. We'll be continuing to update this list.

And remember, one of the ways you can truly support people around Lake Tahoe is to stay away from Lake Tahoe and the surrounding areas right now. As early as Aug. 26, the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority was "recommending visitors postpone any immediate travel plans to the area." And now, all national forests in California will now be closed because of fire risk starting Tuesday at midnight and lasting through at least Sept. 17.