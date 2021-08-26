'Like Living Through it All Over Again': New Biden Plan Could Ease Impact on Asylum Seekers Asked to Recount Their Trauma

The Trauma Is Hard To Shake

Three hours into his last hearing, Herrera broke down sobbing on the witness stand, recalled his pro bono lawyer, Abby Sullivan Engen, a managing immigration attorney with Oakland-based Centro Legal de la Raza. She said she tried to ask the judge for a break but was denied.

"She instead helped him to focus on his breathing and asked that he keep recounting his traumatic story," said Sullivan Engen, who found the experience disturbing. "The prosecutor's sight remained fixed on her computer and desk, never once looking at this man crying profusely on the witness stand."

Just recounting the hostile questioning he experienced in immigration court, and his inability to satisfy the Immigration and Customs Enforcement prosecutor with every detail of the violence he suffered, was agitating for Herrera. In the middle of an interview with KQED over Zoom, he stopped suddenly, wiped his face and walked away, eventually returning with a bottle of cold water to drink.

Herrera’s wife — who KQED agreed to refer to only by her last name, Gonzalez, so as not to jeopardize the case — remained on the living room couch.

"He’s still really traumatized," she said. "We’ve been through a lot, and each time we have to present it in court, it’s like living through it all over again."

Gonzalez said what’s hardest to see is the anxiety her children suffer each time their parents prepare to go to court. She said they’re still haunted by memories of watching the angry mob kidnap their father and threaten to burn them alive in their house.

"Our children ask, ‘Mami, what’s going to happen if we have to go back there? Are we going to have to go live there again?'" she said.

Different Systems For Different Asylum Seekers

Herrera was one of almost 64,000 people who applied for asylum in 2015 after reaching the U.S.-Mexico border. In 2020, the number was close to 200,000. And all of those cases must go through the immigration court system, where overstretched judges are often rushed and hearings are routinely delayed for months or years.

But not every asylum seeker goes through immigration court — only people who seek refuge at the time they are entering the country. The process is different for those who request protection after they’re already in the U.S. — on a student visa or as a tourist, for example. Those applicants are interviewed in an office setting by an asylum officer employed by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The proposed rule by the Department of Justice, which oversees the immigration courts, and the Department of Homeland Security, where USCIS is located, was published Aug. 20 in the Federal Register. It would send everyone who claims asylum at the border to the USCIS asylum office as well. One primary objective: officials say adjudications would move faster than in immigration court, allowing cases to be decided in months, rather than years.