PG&E Power Shutoffs Possible Starting Tuesday Night, Including Parts of Bay Area

Affected areas lie in the Sierra Nevada foothills, the North Coast, the North Valley and the North Bay mountains, according to a PG&E news release, with about 27,000 customers located in Butte and Shasta counties. Nearly 2,000 Bay Area customers could be affected in Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties. Parts of other counties including Humboldt, Tehama, Glenn, Trinity, Lake, Lassen, Sierra, Plumas, Yolo, Yuba and Mendocino could be affected as well.

The National Weather Service on Monday indicated their models suggest "portions of the interior North Bay Mountains could see north to northeast gusts of 25-45 mph beginning as early as late Tuesday night."

The NWS continued, "During the day on Wednesday, dry offshore winds could also drop humidity values in these areas to the upper single digits to mid teens. Given the state of the extremely dry fuels, this would obviously prompt increased fire weather concerns. That said, confidence remains low for widespread critical fire weather conditions and the duration looks to be short-lived at this time."

See the number of customers who may be affected in each county in the table below. Customers enrolled in the medical baseline program, which offers lower energy rates for older people and members of the disability community who need extra power to operate ventilators, dialysis machines or mechanized wheelchairs, and may be affected by the shutoffs are also listed.





PG&E equipment has been responsible for some of the deadliest and most destructive wildfires in modern California history, including the 2018 Camp Fire, which killed 85 people in and around the Butte County town of Paradise.

PG&E said in a report filed with state utility regulators in mid-July that Cal Fire was investigating the company's equipment as the possible cause of the Dixie Fire, which has burned more than 569,000 acres, or about 889 square miles, as of Monday.

Find more information about PG&E power shutoffs, including KQED's resources on how to prepare for one, here.