How You Can Support the Afghan Community, in the Bay Area and Beyond

Swalwell said he spoke with the secretaries of state and defense Sunday, and they had pledged to look into ways of streamlining applications. “Of course, we want to honor the interpreters who worked with us on the battlefield through the special immigration visa,” he added.
The New York Times reported 18,000 Afghans have been caught in bureaucratic limbo after applying for special immigrant visas — available to those facing threats as a result of working for the U.S. government.
U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California, also said his office would continue to work with the State Department to process SIV requests “as expeditiously as possible,” in a statement released Aug. 16.
We've compiled some additional resources to support Afghans and Afghan Americans in the U.S. and abroad:
Support a local or international organization
Jewish Family and Community Services, East Bay
JFCS East Bay is has already welcomed 40 people from Afghanistan to begin life in the East Bay. They are waiting for additional Afghans to arrive from Fort Lee Army base in Virginia. “The number and pace of resettlement is like nothing we’ve seen in recent years,” the organization said on its website.
The organization has an Amazon wish list where items can be shipped to their Concord office and distributed directly.
"We are also especially in need of gift cards to low-cost grocery stores like FoodMaxx or Grocery Outlet or Target," Ami Dodson, who coordinates volunteer services, wrote in an email to KQED on Monday. "We have actually been inundated with responses; this community is so compassionate and generous," Dodson said.
Those interested in donating furniture can reach out to her via email (adodson@jfcs-eastbay.org) with a photo of what they'd like to donate. Dodson said they do not have a pick-up service available, so donations would need to be delivered to their storage unit in Walnut Creek. They are also unable to take queen or king mattresses, sofas/couches, or other large or heavy items.
They are also requesting volunteers to sign up through this Google form to assist case managers with airport pickups, signing up for social services and providing language support.
Financial donations can also be made here.
International Rescue Committee
The International Rescue Committee, which operates branches in Oakland as well as internationally, has launched a $10 million appeal to raise funds for the emergency response to ensure aid can still be provided within Afghanistan, as well as to continue to provide support and protection for internally displaced people in Kabul.
“Humanitarians like the IRC have remained in Afghanistan through crisis after crisis and have proven remarkably effective in delivering impartial and principled responses in challenging operating environments," said Amanda Catanzano, IRC senior director for international programs policy and advocacy, in a press release on Aug. 15.
Donations can be made here.
Volunteer as a U.S.-based attorney for pro bono cases
This google form is an effort to put individuals who have immigration questions related to Afghanistan in contact with attorneys.