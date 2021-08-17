KQED is a proud member of
How You Can Support the Afghan Community, in the Bay Area and Beyond

Lakshmi SarahSara HossainiBrian Watt
Afghan families walk by the aircraft at the airport in Kabul on Aug. 16, 2021, after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war, as thousands of people mobbed the city's airport trying to flee the group's feared hardline brand of Islamist rule. (Photo by Wakil Kohsar / AFP) (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images) (Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images)

In Afghanistan on Monday, thousands of people rushed into Kabul’s main airport, some so desperate to escape the Taliban that they held onto a military jet as it took off and plunged to their deaths. There were at least seven reported deaths in the chaos, including two shot by the U.S. military trying to control the crowds.

In the East Bay, home to one of the largest Afghan communities in the U.S., the Taliban takeover of Kabul on Sunday, Aug. 15 was something they only feared in their worst nightmares.

"I'm just in complete shock and complete despair, I can't control my emotions," Nahid Fattahi told KQED through tears on Sunday. "My nightmare came true today with the collapse of the government."

Fattahi said she feels let down, especially by the American government and by President Biden. "It was literally a slap on every Afghans' face. It's a very dark day for me — and millions of Afghans," she said. "This is a dark day for anyone who believes in freedom and humanity."

Fattahi, a human rights activist, said she's been in disbelief since the collapse of Herat a few days ago. Herat is Afghanistan's third-largest city and her birthplace.

“I'm extremely emotional because, for Afghans — we foresaw this,” she added.

As the Taliban tightened their grip on her hometown back in the mid-'90s, Fattahi says her parents made the agonizing choice to send her to Canada at the age of 14 to marry a man who promised to provide her a better life and education.

Since coming to the U.S., she’s been outspoken about the dangers of the extremist group and the importance of making sure women’s rights are included when negotiating peace.

"We warned the American government about this," she said through tears. “I and millions of Afghans around the world ... we just feel betrayed, let down and hopeless."

Fattahi started a Change.org petition over two years ago to ensure women's rights were considered in discussions with the Taliban.

“The Taliban cannot be trusted,” she said. “Women will pay a huge price for this, and for generations to come.” But she also said the impact will be felt globally. “I think the world will eventually pay a huge price for this because we are not separate — the world is very much connected."

Hayward-based Mizgon Zahir Darby, a freelance writer and former publisher of an Afghan American magazine, echoed Fattahi in saying that there's a sense of hopelessness.

"Women and girls have lost their rights, but in addition, they have lost their humanity," Darby said. "My concern for women in Afghanistan is the same as it would be here in the United States if women and girls lost their humanity — if they were being ripped out of their mother's arms at 12- or 13 years-old to marry terrorists."

For Farhad Yousafzai, who came to Sacramento in 2014 after working for the U.S. government in Afghanistan, he's worried neighboring countries will help fund proxy armies, which could lead to even more death. He told KQED he’s disappointed and mad. “What was the point of all the death?” he asked, of the many years of instability and war in Afghanistan.

How to Help

Democratic U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, who represents parts of Alameda and Contra Costa counties — and one of the largest Afghan American populations in the Bay Area, said “right now, the best thing I believe we can do as leaders in the community is to help give comfort and support to families who are looking for answers over in Afghanistan." He's also working to assist those with visa applications already in place.

Swalwell said he spoke with the secretaries of state and defense Sunday, and they had pledged to look into ways of streamlining applications. “Of course, we want to honor the interpreters who worked with us on the battlefield through the special immigration visa,” he added.

The New York Times reported 18,000 Afghans have been caught in bureaucratic limbo after applying for special immigrant visas — available to those facing threats as a result of working for the U.S. government.

U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California, also said his office would continue to work with the State Department to process SIV requests “as expeditiously as possible,” in a statement released Aug. 16.

We've compiled some additional resources to support Afghans and Afghan Americans in the U.S. and abroad:

Support a local or international organization 

Jewish Family and Community Services, East Bay

JFCS East Bay is has already welcomed 40 people from Afghanistan to begin life in the East Bay. They are waiting for additional Afghans to arrive from Fort Lee Army base in Virginia. “The number and pace of resettlement is like nothing we’ve seen in recent years,” the organization said on its website.

The organization has an Amazon wish list where items can be shipped to their Concord office and distributed directly.

"We are also especially in need of gift cards to low-cost grocery stores like FoodMaxx or Grocery Outlet or Target," Ami Dodson, who coordinates volunteer services, wrote in an email to KQED on Monday. "We have actually been inundated with responses; this community is so compassionate and generous," Dodson said.

Those interested in donating furniture can reach out to her via email (adodson@jfcs-eastbay.org) with a photo of what they'd like to donate. Dodson said they do not have a pick-up service available, so donations would need to be delivered to their storage unit in Walnut Creek. They are also unable to take queen or king mattresses, sofas/couches, or other large or heavy items.

They are also requesting volunteers to sign up through this Google form to assist case managers with airport pickups, signing up for social services and providing language support.

Financial donations can also be made here.

International Rescue Committee 

The International Rescue Committee, which operates branches in Oakland as well as internationally, has launched a $10 million appeal to raise funds for the emergency response to ensure aid can still be provided within Afghanistan, as well as to continue to provide support and protection for internally displaced people in Kabul.

“Humanitarians like the IRC have remained in Afghanistan through crisis after crisis and have proven remarkably effective in delivering impartial and principled responses in challenging operating environments," said Amanda Catanzano, IRC senior director for international programs policy and advocacy, in a press release on Aug. 15.

Donations can be made here.

Volunteer as a U.S.-based attorney for pro bono cases

This google form is an effort to put individuals who have immigration questions related to Afghanistan in contact with attorneys.

Support Journalists

Some Bay Area individuals and organizations are encouraging people to call their congressperson to provide emergency aid to support fleeing Afghan migrants. Reach out to your representative here.

Got something to add on how to help in the Bay Area? Let us know by sending an email to Lsarah@kqed.org or tagging us on @kqednews.

This post includes reporting from The Associated Press and NPR.