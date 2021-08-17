How You Can Support the Afghan Community, in the Bay Area and Beyond

As the Taliban tightened their grip on her hometown back in the mid-'90s, Fattahi says her parents made the agonizing choice to send her to Canada at the age of 14 to marry a man who promised to provide her a better life and education.

Since coming to the U.S., she’s been outspoken about the dangers of the extremist group and the importance of making sure women’s rights are included when negotiating peace.

"We warned the American government about this," she said through tears. “I and millions of Afghans around the world ... we just feel betrayed, let down and hopeless."

Fattahi started a Change.org petition over two years ago to ensure women's rights were considered in discussions with the Taliban.

“The Taliban cannot be trusted,” she said. “Women will pay a huge price for this, and for generations to come.” But she also said the impact will be felt globally. “I think the world will eventually pay a huge price for this because we are not separate — the world is very much connected."

Hayward-based Mizgon Zahir Darby, a freelance writer and former publisher of an Afghan American magazine, echoed Fattahi in saying that there's a sense of hopelessness.

"Women and girls have lost their rights, but in addition, they have lost their humanity," Darby said. "My concern for women in Afghanistan is the same as it would be here in the United States if women and girls lost their humanity — if they were being ripped out of their mother's arms at 12- or 13 years-old to marry terrorists."

For Farhad Yousafzai, who came to Sacramento in 2014 after working for the U.S. government in Afghanistan, he's worried neighboring countries will help fund proxy armies, which could lead to even more death. He told KQED he’s disappointed and mad. “What was the point of all the death?” he asked, of the many years of instability and war in Afghanistan.

How to Help

Democratic U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, who represents parts of Alameda and Contra Costa counties — and one of the largest Afghan American populations in the Bay Area, said “right now, the best thing I believe we can do as leaders in the community is to help give comfort and support to families who are looking for answers over in Afghanistan." He's also working to assist those with visa applications already in place.