With proof of vaccination requirements on the rise, the era of the digital vaccine card is here. KQED has some handy tips for how to get yours.

You'll need to show proof of full vaccination to eat or drink inside San Francisco's bars and restaurants, and more places in our corner of the world will likely require you to prove you're vaccinated.

For the sake of public health, I sure hope digital vaccine cards become as common as driver's licenses, Apple Pay and Venmo.