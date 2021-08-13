San Francisco Mandates Full Vaccination at Many Indoor Businesses

Many Businesses Will be Required to Check Vaccination Status of Customers

San Francisco will become the first city in the U.S. to require workers and patrons inside bars, restaurants, gyms and theaters to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The ordinance takes effect next week for customers.

Plumas County Community Saved From Dixie Fire

The Dixie Fire has burned over 500,000 acres in Northern California, making it the second largest wildfire in state history. The fire has leveled some towns, but crews were able to save other communities in its path.

Reporter: Scott Rodd, CapRadio