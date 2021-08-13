Some Families Still Want Virtual Learning This Fall

For the vast majority of families, this fall means a return to in-person school. But some have opted to stick with remote learning because of concerns over COVID-19. And in many cases — including in Oakland — the rollout of virtual learning this time around has been rocky.

Guest: Vanessa Rancaño, KQED education reporter





