The Bay

Some Families Still Want Virtual Learning This Fall

Devin KatayamaVanessa RancañoAlan MontecilloEricka Cruz Guevarra
West Contra Costa Unified is closing all schools and moving to remote learning starting Monday, March 16, 2020.
 (gorodenkoff/iStock)

For the vast majority of families, this fall means a return to in-person school. But some have opted to stick with remote learning because of concerns over COVID-19. And in many cases — including in Oakland — the rollout of virtual learning this time around has been rocky.

Guest: Vanessa Rancaño, KQED education reporter


Follow The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One or via Alexa.

