What California Voters Should Know About Recall Election?

California Voters Prepare for Recall Election

California voters will soon be getting vote-by-mail ballots for the gubernatorial recall election. And Election Day itself, September 14, is only about a month away. So what should voters know about the election?

Guest: Dr. Shirley Weber, California Secretary of State

California Teachers, School Staff Will be Required to be Vaccinated or Face Regular Testing

California is the first state in the country to require that all teachers and school staff be vaccinated against the coronavirus or be tested weekly for COVID-19. School districts will have until mid-October to comply with this latest health order.