FBI, FAA Investigating Dixie Fire Drone Incident

The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday it's working closely with the FBI to investigate a drone flight that interfered with Cal Fire aircraft during the first hours of the agency's fight to control the Dixie Fire.

The FAA's announcement came in a one-sentence emailed statement. An agency spokesman referred questions to the FBI's Sacramento field office, which didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the scope of the investigation.

Federal law provides for a civil penalty of as much as $20,000 for any drone operator who "knowingly or recklessly interferes with a wildfire suppression, law enforcement, or emergency response effort." California law makes it a misdemeanor for a drone operator to interfere with emergency responders, including firefighters.

As KQED reported earlier this week, a Cal Fire pilot observed a drone over the fire, which started July 13 in the Feather River Canyon northeast of Oroville, as the agency's air tankers and a water-dropping helicopter worked to extinguish it.