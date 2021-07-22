Why It Took PG&E 9.5 Hours to Get to the Scene Where Dixie Fire Started

Ramsey said in an interview earlier this week that PG&E issued a "work ticket" after a remote monitoring system detected the problem at the dam.

"They put in a ticket — not a high-priority ticket, just a regular ticket, for a lineman in Chico to go check on it," Ramsey said. First, though, he had "other things to do — higher-priority tickets." Ramsey estimated the worker got to Cresta Dam about 10:30 or 11 a.m., as much as four hours after the power problem there had been flagged.

Once at the dam, Ramsey said, the worker needed to scout for the source of the power problem.

According to PG&E's account, he spotted what appeared to be a blown fuse on a power line across the Feather River and hundreds of feet up the canyon's precipitous slope. The site of the potential problem was just a quarter-mile from the dam as the crow flies, but it would take the worker hours to reach it.

To get there, he had to drive back down Highway 70 to the community of Pulga, where the route crosses the river. Then he had to drive about 10 miles up Camp Creek Road, a one-lane dirt road that passes the spot where the a PG&E transmission line started the Camp Fire early the morning of Nov. 8, 2018.





The trip up the steep, winding road would have been slow under any conditions. Describing the character of the route the worker traveled, Ramsey said, "There's an old statement, 'They're barely passable — not even jackass-able."

Eight miles up the road — still well short of the power line segment with the apparent blown fuse — the driver encountered a roadblock: a Butte County public works crew repairing a bridge.

"He was turned back there," Ramsey said. "They told him, nah, it's going to be at least a couple, two and a half hours" before they'd be done with the work.

Josh Pack, the county's director of public works, said the crew was working to repair "significant damage" to the one-lane span that had been reported on July 9. Pack said the bridge deck had suffered "multiple failures," likely due to an oversized vehicle that had used the span.

Unable to cross the bridge for the time being, the PG&E worker turned around and drove all the way back down to Highway 70, then another six miles back toward Oroville to a spot where he'd get better radio reception.

Ramsey said the worker discussed with a dispatcher coming back to Chico to do other work, but given the extra travel time that would add, he decided to wait for the bridge on Camp Creek Road to open. It wasn't until 4:30 p.m. that the worker finally made it up to and over the bridge and reached the spot where trouble was unfolding.

Ramsey echoed PG&E's account that once the worker reached the scene, he discovered a small fire on the ground near a tree that had fallen onto the power lines. Fuses had blown on two of the three lines running across the tops of the poles at the site, Ramsey said, but the third line was apparently still live and may have helped ignite the fire.

Ramsey said the worker attempted to call the fire in to a PG&E dispatcher via radio, but got no response. He then attempted to put out the fire, which was spreading slowly on a steep slope below the road, by himself.

Ramsey said the worker made two "forays" to try to control the blaze, one while carrying a fire extinguisher, one while using equipment from a fire backpack in his truck.

The worker then heard someone on the radio answering his earlier call. He got back on the radio, which led to an emergency call being made to Cal Fire. Ramsey said Cal Fire got the alert from PG&E two minutes after a team of firefighters driving up Highway 70, across the river from the blaze, reported it.

According to Cal Fire dispatch audio, the passing firefighters estimated the blaze was about 40 feet by 40 feet.

In comments made during media briefings Wednesday, PG&E CEO Patti Poppe said the worker "alone, by himself, in the wilderness, made multiple trips ... from the top of the slope, where his truck was, down to the source of the fire, attempting to put it out. His efforts can be called nothing less than heroic."

PG&E declined to respond to detailed questions about the timeline of its response, including what time its worker first reached Cresta Dam to look for trouble and what delays he encountered along the road.