PG&E Power Line May Have Sparked Dixie Fire, Near Where Its Equipment Started State's Deadliest Blaze

PG&E said in a report filed with state utility regulators late Sunday night that Cal Fire is investigating the company's equipment as the possible cause of a wildland blaze that's burned nearly 50 square miles of forest land in Butte and Plumas counties.

The company says Cal Fire investigators collected parts of a power line and other possible evidence, including portions of a tree that came into contact with the line, from the location where the fire was first seen last Tuesday, July 13.

The Sunday night report and a separate PG&E statement said the company was disclosing the information "in an abundance of caution" and is cooperating with Cal Fire's investigation. Cal Fire confirmed it's investigating but declined further comment.

The Dixie Fire started in the Feather River Canyon just five miles upstream from the spot where a PG&E transmission line touched off the 2018 Camp Fire, the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California's recorded history.

In its electrical incident report to the California Public Utilities Commission, PG&E described a 10-hour series of events that began 7 a.m. on July 13 with a power outage at its Cresta hydropower dam on the Feather River.