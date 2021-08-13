Poor Air Quality From Wildfire Smoke Worsens COVID-19 Cases, Deaths, Study Finds

In California alone, between mid-March and mid-December 2020, exposure to high levels of PM 2.5 contributed to 1,000 COVID-19 deaths and 26,600 cases in counties where the smoke was found to amplify coronavirus cases or mortality. The researchers of the study, from Harvard University and other institutions, provided KQED with county numbers in advance of publication.

Alameda County, where Maribel Villanueva lived, faced one of the biggest spikes in COVID-19 deaths linked to wildfire smoke pollution out of the 92 counties the researchers analyzed.

Smoke increases risk of lung infections

Inhaling wildfire smoke can cause inflammation in the lungs and hurt the immune system’s response, making people more prone to severe respiratory tract infections, including from COVID-19, according to medical experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“It made perfect sense to me that the bad wildfire smoke season we had in 2020 here in Northern California would lead to increased risk of COVID-19,” said John Balmes, a pulmonologist at UCSF who reviewed the study for KQED.

Previous research has linked air pollution to worse COVID-19 health outcomes, including a recent study that found higher PM 2.5 from wildfire smoke led to 18% more COVID-19 cases in Reno, Nevada.

But this is the first investigation that quantifies the extra number of coronavirus cases and deaths due to wildfire pollution in multiple states, said senior author Francesca Dominici, a professor of biostatistics at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Dominici said the study makes a clear link between climate change and the pandemic. Climate experts have established that the warming climate is a major driver of drought and heat conditions that lead to more frequent and catastrophic blazes.

“We now know that these wildfires, because of their very high levels of PM 2.5, are making the pandemic worse,” said Dominici. “Wildfire [smoke] exposure and COVID are actually a really dangerous combination together.”

Dominici’s research team developed a statistical model that crunched county-level data on coronavirus, smoke and PM 2.5 to estimate excess COVID-19 cases and deaths up to four weeks after a day of extra air pollution due to the blazes.

While wildfire smoke exacerbated the coronavirus health burden in most counties, the smoke seemed to have a “protective effect” leading to fewer coronavirus cases or deaths in others, including Los Angeles and San Mateo. That’s because there are many other factors in play, such as adherence to mask mandates, said Dominici.

“It's entirely possible that during wildfire days people stayed indoors more, and this contained... the spread of the disease,” she said. “And so people were actually exposed less to the levels of PM 2.5 during these days.”

‘Like he was drowning’

Adrian Sanchez, 72, lived in South Hayward, in a lower-income zip code that has suffered one of the highest rates of COVID-19 deaths in Alameda County.

The former forklift operator died from the coronavirus on Dec. 5, and suffered from Type 2 diabetes and asthma — two conditions that make COVID-19 and smoke more dangerous.

His wife of 46 years, Eudelia, remembers Adrian struggled to breathe on heavy smoke days last summer and fall. He felt “like he was drowning” because of his asthma, she said in Spanish.

“It’s going to be very difficult for us to recover. The pain is always going to be there,” said Eudelia, 68, who believes the smoke pollution harmed her husband’s health.

“Obviously, if the smoke impacts people who are healthy, can you imagine what it does to those who are already sick?” she asked.

During the worst of last year’s wildfire season, between mid Aug. and mid Oct., 162 people in Alameda County died from the coronavirus, according to an analysis of county records by the Documenting COVID-19 project at Columbia University’s Brown Institute for Media Innovation in collaboration with KQED.

County Medical Examiner data, which includes the occupation of those who died, shows that nearly all of the deceased under age 65 were in frontline jobs, including janitors, delivery drivers, caregivers and construction workers.

Air pollution as environmental justice issue

To protect themselves, people should avoid smoke as much as possible and wear N95 masks when they venture outdoors.

Inside buildings, using central air conditioning or air cleaners cuts down particulate matter, said Amy MacPherson, a spokeswoman with the California Air Resources Board, which is tasked with protecting the public from air pollution.