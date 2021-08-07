Families, Teachers Fret Over Delta Variant as Schools Reopen

Across the country, at least 44,000 kids, from newborns to 17 year olds, have been hospitalized over the past year, and 416 have died since the beginning of the pandemic last March, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We can't predict who's going to get a bad case,” said Dr. Ann Petru, an infection control officer at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland. She stresses that vaccinations are the best protection against serious disease for those eligible to receive a shot, and also the best way to protect children under 12 who can’t yet get one.

The current surge is especially stressful for people with vulnerable family members. Susana Villanueva Torres lost her sister to COVID-19 last October. Now she’s caring for her sister’s 11-year-old son, David, in addition to her own teenage son.

Recently she received additional painful news: Her husband was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a cancer that weakens the immune system. She worries her boys may catch COVID at their Oakland schools and bring the virus home.

“You guys need to be aware, you need to wear your mask at all times. You know we need to take care of dad [and] tio (uncle),” Torres says she frequently tells her son and nephew.

Torres is scared. But she knows her boys are counting on seeing their friends and teachers, and she says in person school also helps distract David from dwelling on the loss of his mother.

How Bad is Delta?

The delta variant is much more contagious than the original strain of the virus. It appears to be spreading two to three times faster, and early research from China shows that people who catch it have, on average, about 1,000 times more copies of the virus in their respiratory tracts than those who contracted the original bug.

“The reason the delta variant could potentially be more virulent or more deadly, more disease-causing, is that it reaches much higher levels of virus in the body,” Dr. Celine Gounder, an epidemiologist at NYU Medical School, said recently on the Ezra Klein Podcast. “It’s replicating so quickly. There’s so much of the virus in the nose, in the throat, in the lungs. And so this may be why the delta variant could be causing more severe disease.”

Nationwide, more than 72,000 children tested positive for the virus in the last week of July alone, according to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association. That’s about 19% of the total number of new cases across the country.

“We are definitely seeing a big surge,” said Petru, from Children's Hospital in Oakland. “We have around 10% of our kids testing positive now, which is compared to 1-2% at the end of May and early June. We also have a significant jump in the number of patients who are hospitalized with COVID.”