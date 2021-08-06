Teri Holoman on Being a 'Political Firefighter' for the California Teachers Association

Marisa and Guy Marzorati recap the first recall candidate debate and discuss how the Newsom campaign is responding to the emergence of Larry Elder as the leading replacement candidate. Then, Teri Holoman, Associate Executive Director of Governmental Relations at the California Teachers Association joins to discuss her early mentors in politics, the importance of creating space for Black women in policy, how her role is like a "political firefighter," the negotiations around returning to in-person education and where the union stands on a vaccination mandate.