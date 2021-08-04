More Evacuations Ordered as Crews Battle Challenging Conditions in Fighting Dixie Fire

Crews Face Challenging Day in Battling Dixie Fire

In Plumas County, thousands of residents have been ordered from their homes as the Dixie Fire continues to spread. Officials sent out notice Tuesday afternoon as high winds have made it tougher for firefighters trying to contain the fire’s spread.

Reporter: Dan Brekke, KQED

Central Coast Group Pushes Good Fire Movement to Help With Wildfires

We’ve heard a lot about controlled burning recently –- carefully lit intentional fires that have benefits for wildfire risk and the environment. But lighting them –- like fighting fires –- takes a lot of work.

Guest: Hannah Hagemann, Reporter with the Santa Cruz Sentinel