Power Shutoffs Should Be Last Resort to Prevent Wildfires, Regulators Warn California Utilities

San Diego Gas & Electric was the first of the three utilities to testify during the planned three-day hearing.

PUC President Marybel Batjer warned representatives from SDG&E that power outages to prevent equipment from sparking wildfires should only be used as a last resort.

“We need specifics on where you have improved, where you are lagging and where you are focusing your resources,” Batjer said. “Utilities will be judged by outcome, not by plans.”

All three companies were criticized for their chaotic and unprepared handling of shutoffs in October 2019. Regulators have blasted PG&E for a botched shutoff that left nearly 2 million people in the San Francisco Bay Area and Northern California without power. People couldn’t get information as websites and call centers crashed and local officials didn’t know what to tell panicked customers.