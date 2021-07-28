CSU to Require COVID-19 Vaccinations for All Students, Faculty and Staff on Campus This Fall

The CSU announcement comes less than two weeks after the University of California rolled out a similar mandate for its students and faculty, and a day after California officials said vaccine and testing would be required for state employees and health care workers.

CSU officials said they chose to issue the requirement before the vaccines are formally approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration "because of evolving circumstances."

California is now reporting an average daily case rate of about 13 per 100,000 — or about 7,700 new cases a day — a marked uptick from a just month ago, although still significantly lower than it was during the winter surge. The delta variant accounted for vast majority of new cases, with unvaccinated people disproportionately impacted.

Catherine Hutchinson, president of the CSU Employees Union, said in a statement that she and other labor officials met with President Castro Tuesday morning, and fully support "all efforts, whether it be through the state or the CSU, to ensure vaccinations reach more Californians."

And the California Faculty Association — which represents professors and lecturers at all CSU campuses — said its leaders will work with the chancellor's office to ensure that students and staff are protected from the virus on campus.

"I am vaccinated, and I encourage faculty to get vaccinated if they can so that we all do our part to make the CSU a safe place to work," CFA President Charles Toombs said in a statement.

Several CSU campuses have already communicated plans with students to verify vaccination status. Some, like Cal State Los Angeles, launched an online certification form earlier this week, asking students to provide verification documentation. It also includes options for those who have medical or religious exemptions.

Tabatha González Manzur, a student at CSU Los Angeles, said she felt a rush of relief on hearing the announcement. She still lives with people who are at high risk of contracting the virus, she said, and remembers the anxiety she felt during the first weeks of the pandemic when her classes were still in person.

"We are still in a pandemic and the variant is scary to deal with," she said. Requiring proof of vaccination as thousands of her peers prepare to return to in-person learning, "will serve as peace of mind."

KQED's Rebecca Smith and Carlos Cabrera-Lomelí contributed reporting to this post.