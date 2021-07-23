University of California Decides to Raise Tuition, Despite Student Protests

U.C. Regents Approve Tuition Increase

The tuition increases approved by the U.C. Regents will be capped at 5%. Starting in 2022, it’s estimated new in-state undergrads will pay roughly $530 more in tuition and fees.

Reporter: Vanessa Rancaño, KQED

Coronavirus Cases Continue to Surge in L.A. County

The major surge of new coronavirus cases is growing in Los Angeles County. And more fully-vaccinated people are testing positive with the virus.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC

Surfing and Skateboarding Hit the Olympics Stage

Several new sports are making their debut at the Olympics in Tokyo -- among them are surfing and skateboarding. Both sports have a long and storied history in California.

Guest: Selema Masekela, Action Sports Commentator and Host