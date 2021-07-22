Still Waiting for Unemployment? New EDD Policy Could Speed Payments to Hundreds of Thousands

Now, the agency will instead issue “conditional payments,” meaning that if EDD can’t resolve questions of eligibility within two weeks, claimants will continue to be paid. This way, applicants won’t need to go without benefits or worry about paying for necessities during EDD’s investigation.

If in the course of its investigation, EDD later decides the applicant was, in fact, ineligible for benefits, that person will then need to reimburse EDD for the money paid during the weeks they were ineligible. However, any overpayment can be waived “if the claimant demonstrates a financial hardship and the overpayment was not the claimant’s fault or due to fraud,” EDD officials said in a statement.

“This is a monumental change by EDD that will allow more claimants to be paid on time,” said Daniela Urban, executive director of the Center for Workers' Rights.

Urban said her group has been in negotiations with EDD around this change for some time. The center even filed a class-action lawsuit complaint and proposed settlement in Alameda County's Superior Court on Thursday. Urban now says EDD's agreement resolves the issue of the complaint.

One of the most important potential impacts of the change would be helping to decongest EDD’s infamously large backlog of pending claims. As of July 17, there are a combined 1,096,837 claims pending.