Still Waiting for Unemployment? New EDD Policy Could Speed Payments to Hundreds of Thousands

Hundreds of thousands of out-of-work Californians who’ve been waiting weeks — and in some cases months — for their unemployment benefits will finally be paid.
The Employment Development Department (EDD) announced Thursday that it will begin paying unemployment insurance claims for applicants who have certified for benefits already and received at least one week of benefits, but who have been pending for at least two weeks.
Previously, when EDD decided a claim was suspicious, the agency would put a stop payment hold on that claim while it was investigated. This is one big reason why unemployment applicants end up in the notorious “pending” status, which, for some, has seemed interminable.