Suzette Martinez Valladares on the Reagan Legacy and Why 'We Need More Moms' in the Legislature

Before the Friday deadline for candidates to enter the recall election, Marisa and Guy Marzorati discuss the state of the race and the challenge of turning out voters for a summer election. Then, Suzette Martinez Valladares, Republican Assemblywoman from Santa Clarita, joins to discuss her family's history in California and how it has shaped her views on issues like criminal justice, her recent resolution to honor Nancy Reagan, her work in the legislature's Problem Solvers Caucus, and why "we need more moms" in the state legislature.