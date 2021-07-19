These Five People Challenge the Notion of Blindness as a Deficit

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast.

A lot of stories about people who are blind are sensational. They focus on the trauma of losing sight and the triumph of overcoming that adversity. At their worst, these kinds of stories turn blind people into little more than inspirational tales for everybody else. But even at their best, these stories often fail to capture the rich ways blind people experience the world.

To get in touch with that richness, we're re-airing a show from 2019. teamed up with Sam Harnett and Chris Hoff from the podcast The World According to Sound.

Geerat Vermeij studies the evolution of mollusk shells and has used his observations to write on subjects outside his field, like economics, law and politics.

Noel has rigged up everything from a Jacob's ladder and vibrating gun sight to a workshop where he builds sculptures out of old computer parts and polishes rocks for competitions.

Gandrabur was the only blind kid in a sighted school, and says she felt special, but also segregated. 'Then all of a sudden through music, I felt like I had a way to reach people,' she says.

One of Chris Downey's favorite places in San Francisco is a building that transports you from nature to a market and then out into the city. The structure creates three distinct soundscapes all within one hundred feet.

Sensory consultants like Hoby help companies design products that sounds just right.