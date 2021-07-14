Election Depicts Two Californias: Rising Star or Catastrophe

For months, Newsom has used the power and visibility of his office as he works to convince voters he deserves to keep his seat, but Tuesday's event had all the elements of a political rally — a reminder that the nine-week campaign is underway. Rows of supporters sat behind him under campaign signs that read “California Roars Back," his office's official slogan. His voice rising as he took the stage, Newsom declared the event “one hell of a budget signing."

The state's $262.7 billion budget includes billions of expanding access to broadband, free transitional kindergarten for all 4-year-olds and relief for small businesses. Also among the items he touted Tuesday: $1,100 relief payments for low- and middle-class families, including immigrants, and state coverage of 100% of rent and utility bills people missed during the pandemic.

Several of the proposals will directly affect families in the working-class neighborhood where Newsom staged his ceremony.

“You can't come roaring back unless we have the backs of every Californian," he said.

At another point he added, “We have each and every one of you in mind.”

Republicans share a different message of California's emergence from the pandemic, saying Newsom unnecessarily harmed people and small businesses with pandemic closures and failures in the state's unemployment agency. They've characterized him as unable to tackle some of the state's most pressing problems, including homelessness and wildfires.

The conservative Elder, a nationally syndicated radio host, attracted an enthusiastic, flag-waving crowd that spread across a grassy slope off the building’s portico. After being greeted with chants of “Larry, Larry!” Elder lanced into Newsom repeatedly, calling him a failure on whose watch homelessness spread, violent crime spiked, taxes climbed and housing costs soared.

“The man has got to go,” Elder said.