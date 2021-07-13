Judge Denies Newsom's Request to be Identified as Democrat on Recall Ballot

Governor Gavin Newsom will not be allowed to identify himself as a Democrat on the recall election ballot. Newsom's attorneys did not include the governor's Democratic Party affiliation when the recall response papers were filed with the secretary of state in early 2020

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

More Confusion About Actual Number of Unpaid Unemployment Claims

Anyone in California who's been paying attention to unemployment issues has probably heard about the huge backlog of unpaid unemployment claims at the state’s Employment Development Department. Now, there are some anomalies in the numbers being released by the state.

Guest: Mary Franklin Harvin, The California Report