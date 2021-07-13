Judge Denies Newsom’s Request to Identify Himself as a Democrat on Recall Ballot

A superior court judge in Sacramento on Monday denied a request by Gov. Gavin Newsom to force California Secretary of State Shirley Weber to include his Democratic Party affiliation on the recall election ballot, despite the fact the Newsom missed a filing deadline.

In an 11-page decision, Judge James Arguelles said "Secretary Weber had no ministerial duty to accept the untimely designation."

The decision comes after a lawsuit filed two weeks ago by Newsom's lawyers asked the court to compel Weber — a Newsom appointee — to include the governor's party affiliation next to his name on all recall ballots sent to voters.

In the June 28, 2021 suit, filed in Sacramento Superior Court, Newsom's attorneys acknowledged an "inadvertent but good faith mistake on the part of his elections attorney" in not including the governor's Democratic Party affiliation when the recall response papers were filed with the secretary of state in early 2020, as required by law.

Candidates who want their names included on the recall ballot as potential successors to Newsom have until this Friday to file the required paperwork to the secretary of state, including their last five years of personal income tax returns and party affiliation.