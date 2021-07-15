San Jose Has Big Ambitions for Gun Control, But How Would The Measures Actually Work?

This week, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo was among six local government leaders sitting at a roundtable discussion with President Biden and other White House officials to discuss their plans to reduce gun violence in their cities.

Mayor Sam Liccardo has pushed for gun control laws that would curb gun violence and crimes in San Jose since before the Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting in 2019. Following another one this year that left 10 dead at a VTA rail yard in downtown San Jose, Liccardo's multi-point platform that would further regulate gun ownership has gained political traction. The question now is whether local municipal ordinances can survive inevitable challenges in the courts.

"The President demonstrated a genuine commitment to partnering with cities to stem the tide of gun violence, and to scaling innovative solutions that are emerging in our cities," Liccardo said. "I look forward to rolling up our sleeves with our federal partners. We have much work to do, and lives hang in the balance."

San Jose is looking to spend $20 million from President Biden's American Rescue Plan and FEMA dollars to fund the Resilience Corps Program, which would provide employment for at-risk youth in the city. The U.S. Department of Justice is also launching a gun trafficking strike force with Liccardo's support centered on the Bay Area in San Jose to stem the flow of guns used in crimes.

An Ambitious Vision for Gun Control

The gun control ordinances City Council passed last month include various strategies to combat gun violence and crime, including requiring licensed gun dealers to videotape their sales. City officials believe this could mitigate straw purchases, which is when someone legally buys a firearm on behalf of someone who cannot legally make that purchase themselves.