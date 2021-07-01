San Jose to Require Gun Owners to Carry Liability Insurance

San Jose officials have passed the first law in the nation that requires gun owners to carry liability insurance and pay a fee to cover taxpayers’ costs associated with gun violence.

The new law was unanimously approved by the City Council on Tuesday, a month after a disgruntled Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority employee fatally shot nine of his co-workers and then himself, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Mayor Sam Liccardo praised the measures and said gun owners who do not comply with the new rules shouldn’t have guns.

"We won’t magically end gun violence, but we stop paying for it," Liccardo said in a statement.

The new law is part of a 10-point gun control plan that Liccardo unveiled following the May 26 mass shooting at the VTA light rail yard in San Jose.