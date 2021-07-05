KQED is a proud member of
The California Report

Investigation Finds Many Sanitation Stations for Homeless in L.A. Rarely Checked

KQED News Staff
Despite Promises, Hand-Washing Stations for the Homeless Often Going Unchecked

Last year, as the pandemic was bearing down on Southern California, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the city needed to do more to help unhoused people with their hygiene needs, promissing that sanitation stations would be checked daily. But an investigation from the website L.A. Taco found that despite Mayor Garcetti’s commitment, not much changed, as many of these stations have not been filled with running water, paper towels or soap during the pandemic.
Guest: Lexis-Olivier Ray, Reporter, L.A. Taco

